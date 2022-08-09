Kozhikode mayor Beena Philip’s presence in RSS event sparks row

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip sparked a controversy on Sunday after attending a programme organised by the RSS-affiliated Balagokulam. The mayor’s participation in an event organised by the Sangh Parivar also jolted the CPM, given its proclaimed stand against right wing outfits.

However, Beena clarified that she only attended a mothers’ meeting and was not bothered about the politics behind the organisation. “The party hadn’t given any instruction to me in connection with attending programmes, and I have to take part in many events as a mayor,” she said.

The CPM district committee criticised the mayor openly and dismissed her stand. In a statement, CPM district secretary P Mohanan said attending an event organised by RSS-affiliated organisations could not be accepted in any manner.

“Hence, the party has decided to publicly dismiss her stand over the incident,” Mohanan said.Meanwhile, the Congress allegied that the incident was a clear evidence of an unholy nexus between the CPM and the RSS.

“The mayor not only attended the meeting but also criticised the childcare system in the state. Her participation in the Balagokulm event has exposed the link between the CPM and the Sangh Parivar,” Congress’ Kozhikode president K Praveen Kumar said.

KOZHIKODE: Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip sparked a controversy on Sunday after attending a programme organised by the RSS-affiliated Balagokulam. The mayor’s participation in an event organised by the Sangh Parivar also jolted the CPM, given its proclaimed stand against right wing outfits. However, Beena clarified that she only attended a mothers’ meeting and was not bothered about the politics behind the organisation. “The party hadn’t given any instruction to me in connection with attending programmes, and I have to take part in many events as a mayor,” she said. The CPM district committee criticised the mayor openly and dismissed her stand. In a statement, CPM district secretary P Mohanan said attending an event organised by RSS-affiliated organisations could not be accepted in any manner. “Hence, the party has decided to publicly dismiss her stand over the incident,” Mohanan said.Meanwhile, the Congress allegied that the incident was a clear evidence of an unholy nexus between the CPM and the RSS. “The mayor not only attended the meeting but also criticised the childcare system in the state. Her participation in the Balagokulm event has exposed the link between the CPM and the Sangh Parivar,” Congress’ Kozhikode president K Praveen Kumar said.