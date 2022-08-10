Home States Kerala

70-year-old woman dies of rabies in Palakkad

It was Lakshmi of Thottumpuram in Karikunnu, Tarur, who died on Monday.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The death of a 70-year-old woman of Alathur due to rabies after she was bitten by a rabid dog a month ago has again brought into focus the need to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in a fool-proof manner in the district.

It was Lakshmi of Thottumpuram in Karikunnu, Tarur, who died on Monday. In June, a 19-year-old college student, Sreelakshmi of Mankara, died after she was bitten by a rabid dog while going to college. Under the ABC programme, stray dogs are caught, surgically sterilised, vaccinated and released in the same location from where they are caught. The street dogs are sterilised under the ABC programme by the veterinary department under the supervision of the district panchayat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rabies
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp