70-year-old woman dies of rabies in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The death of a 70-year-old woman of Alathur due to rabies after she was bitten by a rabid dog a month ago has again brought into focus the need to implement the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme in a fool-proof manner in the district.

It was Lakshmi of Thottumpuram in Karikunnu, Tarur, who died on Monday. In June, a 19-year-old college student, Sreelakshmi of Mankara, died after she was bitten by a rabid dog while going to college. Under the ABC programme, stray dogs are caught, surgically sterilised, vaccinated and released in the same location from where they are caught. The street dogs are sterilised under the ABC programme by the veterinary department under the supervision of the district panchayat.

