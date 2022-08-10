Kerala govt terms Governor Khan’s move ‘unusual’, hopes issues will be resolved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s refusal to give assent for the re-promulgation of 11 ordinances as ‘unusual’, Law Minister P Rajeeve said Khan will fulfil his constitutional duties.Rajeeve told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday that the government will clarify its position once the governor seeks an explanation.

The minister added that the governor had to re-promulgate the ordinances which had been approved by him earlier.“All the ordinances were examined in detail by the governor earlier before giving approval. The governor had sought clarifications on some ordinances and those were provided by the government,” the minister said.

Reiterating that this government does not endorse ruling through ordinances, Rajeeve said the architects of the Constitution introduced the provision of ordinance to be used in emergency situations. The government has tried its best to replace all ordinances with legislation, he added.

Earlier, Higher Education Minster R Bindu said the government was engaged in efforts to resolve administrative issues. “We are hopeful of successfully resolving the outstanding issues while maintaining the cordiality in the relation between the governor and the state government,” she added.

