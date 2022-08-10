Home States Kerala

Kerala govt terms Governor Khan’s move ‘unusual’, hopes issues will be resolved

The minister added that the governor had to re-promulgate the ordinances which had been approved by him earlier.

Published: 10th August 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s refusal to give assent for the re-promulgation of 11 ordinances as ‘unusual’, Law Minister P Rajeeve said Khan will fulfil his constitutional duties.Rajeeve told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday that the government will clarify its position once the governor seeks an explanation.

The minister added that the governor had to re-promulgate the ordinances which had been approved by him earlier.“All the ordinances were examined in detail by the governor earlier before giving approval. The governor had sought clarifications on some ordinances and those were provided by the government,” the minister said.

Reiterating that this government does not endorse ruling through ordinances, Rajeeve said the architects of the Constitution introduced the provision of ordinance to be used in emergency situations. The government has tried its best to replace all ordinances with legislation, he added.

Earlier, Higher Education Minster R Bindu said the government was engaged in efforts to resolve administrative issues. “We are hopeful of successfully resolving the outstanding issues while maintaining the cordiality in the relation between the governor and the state government,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Rajeeve Arif Mohammed Khan Kerala
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp