Home States Kerala

Kerala woman clears government service exam with 24-year-old son

Vivek attributed his success to his mother Bindu who encouraged him and his father who arranged everything for them.

Published: 10th August 2022 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

MALAPPURAM: Bindu cleared the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examination at the age of 42. What makes it more special is that her 24-year-old son, Vivek, has passed the examination, which makes them both eligible to enter the government service in the state.

As per the Kerala PSC results, which were declared on August 3, Vivek cleared the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, while Bindu secured 92 rank in the Last Grade Servants (LGS) examination conducted by the Kerala State Public Service commission.

Vivek attributed his success to his mother Bindu who encouraged him and his father who arranged everything for them. He also credited the motivation given by his teachers.

"We used to attend coaching classes together. My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all facilities for us. We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. We both studied together but did not expect that we would qualify together. We both are very happy," Vivek said.

The 24-year-old said that it was the fourth attempt by his mother to clear the exam, as she remained unsuccessful in all her previous attempts. After he became eligible to sit for the exam he joined his mother in coaching classes and regularly attended them, he said.

Bindu who works as an Anganwadi teacher could attend the coaching classes only on Sundays. She had been aiming for the ICDS(Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor exam and those attempts, she said, helped her to clear the LGS exam.

"I went regular at the coaching classes and my mother used to come on Sundays. As she was preparing for the ICDS supervisor examination, she got LGS as a bonus. She has attained this as a result of the efforts that she had put in for ICDS," Vivek said.

The minimum eligibility requirement for Kerala PSC recruitment 2022 is a graduate degree from a recognized institute and the candidate must be at least 21 years old.

The candidates need to clear the Kerala PSC Prelims in order to be eligible for the Mains exam followed by the Interview round. The final selection of the candidates would be based on the score in the Mains and Interview round.

The age limit for PSC in Kerala for women candidates is 40 years for Stream-2 posts. However, some categories are provided with exemptions and relaxations in age.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Public Service Commission PSC Kerala PSC Lower Divisional Clerk LDC Woman clears PSC with son
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp