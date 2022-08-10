Museum dedicated to Kerala's naval chiefs 'Kunjali Marakkars' to get a facelift

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: A museum dedicated to Kunjali Marakkars, the valiant naval chiefs who fought against the Portugese, is all set to get a facelift as the state government has granted an administrative nod for Rs 13 lakhs for conservation measures.

The hereditary chiefs of the navy of Zamorins, the royals of Calicut (Kozhikode) in the 16th century, Marakkars organised the Malabar seamen to fight against the Portuguese in several battles between AD 1500 and AD 1600, according to historians.

State minister for Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Ahmed Devarkovil said the conservation works would begin soon after completing the tender proceedings.

He was speaking after inaugurating the concluding session of a seminar organised here on Tuesday in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the sacrifices of Marakkars.

Marakkars, through their fierce battles, had foiled the early bids of the Portuguese to establish their power over the land, he said.

"Only Kunjali Marakkars could claim the tradition of leading a brave resistance against the colonisation in India in the beginning itself," Devarkovil said.

The day-long programme, conducted under the Department of Archives, was inaugurated earlier by historian Raghava Warrior.

The Ezhimala Naval Academy placed a floral wreath at the memorial stupa dedicated to Marakkars here.

Lieutenant captain Krishnadas gave a leads to this, an official statement said.

According to historical records, the honorific title of 'Kunjali' was bestowed by the Zamorin on the Commandants of his Naval force in recognition of their prowess in maritime warfare.

There were four successive Kunjali Marakkars between the period 1500 and 1600 AD, it added.

