‘No more holidays please’, Wayanad student’s request viral

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: “Dear Collector, I’m a student studying in 6th standard. It is hard to stay at home for 4 continuous days. Please conduct class on Wednesday.” This was probably one of the cutest and most interesting emails received by Wayanad District Collector A Geetha after she took charge recently.

The unique request placed by Safoora Naushad on Sunday has gone viral after the collector shared its screenshot on social media.

According to Safoora, even after the weekend holidays, the schools in Wayanad remained closed on Monday after the district administration declared a holiday due to intense rain. The state government had already announced a holiday on Tuesday on account of Muharram.

If the educational institutions are given a holiday on Wednesday, it will be five days of continuous leave for the schools, she said in the email. “It is indeed boring to sit at home for a long time. It’s only at the school that we can see friends and teachers and engage in academic activities,” the email stated.

Congragulating the student, Collector A Geetha said: “Unlike before, students are very much interested to be in the school environment more than anything else. The fun and academic activities that are part of today’s education system are really gaining huge popularity among schoolchildren. The future of this country and the world is safe in their hands.” She added that not just students but the parents, teachers, government and society can be proud of this generation.

