Panic in Guruvayur as stray dogs turn rabid

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Panic has gripped Guruvayur as the postmortem report of the dogs that were found dead after biting many devotees has revealed that they were rabid. On Monday, seven people sought medical assistance at Government Medical College at Mulankunnathukavu after they were bitten by stray dogs.

They had come for darshan at Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur.

Local people said that, while seven people sought medical assistance, the actual number of people who suffered dog bites would be much more. Sobha Harinarayanan, ward councillor, said that neither the devaswom nor the municipality has intervened in the issue.

“The municipality had implemented the Animal Birth Control programme two years ago. But it was discontinued. On top of it, the heaps of waste on roads also attract dogs in the region,” she said. If the municipality does not find a solution to the stray dog menace, it would turn out to be a huge problem for the devotees who throng Guruvayur.

