Home States Kerala

Panic in Guruvayur as stray dogs turn rabid

Panic has gripped Guruvayur  as the postmortem report of the dogs that were found dead after biting many devotees has revealed that they were rabid. 

Published: 10th August 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rabies

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Panic has gripped Guruvayur  as the postmortem report of the dogs that were found dead after biting many devotees has revealed that they were rabid.  On Monday, seven people sought medical assistance at Government Medical College at Mulankunnathukavu after they were bitten by stray dogs.
They had come for darshan at Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur.

Local people said that, while seven people sought medical assistance, the actual number of people who suffered dog bites would be much more. Sobha Harinarayanan, ward councillor, said that neither the devaswom nor the municipality has intervened in the issue.

“The municipality had implemented the Animal Birth Control programme two years ago. But it was discontinued. On top of it, the heaps of waste on roads also attract dogs in the region,” she said. If the municipality does not find a solution to the stray dog menace, it would turn out to be a huge problem for the devotees who throng Guruvayur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dogs Guruvayur 
India Matters
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav during their swearing-in ceremony the at Raj Bhavan in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM, Tejashwi his deputy
Varavara Rao being taken to a hospital for medical examination. (File Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Bhima Koregaon case accused Varavara Rao gets bail
Avinash Mukund Sable of India competes in the men's 3000 meters steeplechase final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)
CWG 2022: Show on track and field instills belief and confidence
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
100 on 100! Kerala's Thomas Biju bests own JEE performance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp