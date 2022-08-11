Home States Kerala

Attending Balagokulam event was mistake: Kozhikode mayor Beena Philip

She was speaking after explaining her version to the CPM leadership. She said the party leaders were convinced about her explanation.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip on Wednesday said her participation in the Balagokulam event was a mistake. She was speaking after explaining her version to the CPM leadership. She said the party leaders were convinced about her explanation.

The mayor told mediapersons that she was not summoned by the party. She was in the capital to attend a meeting related to the Amrut project scheduled four days ago. The mayor’s participation in an event organised by Balagokulam, a children’s forum affiliated to the RSS, had irked party leaders, given its proclaimed stand against right wing outfits.     

The CPM district committee had criticised the mayor openly and dismissed her stand. In a statement, CPM district secretary P Mohanan said attending an event organised by RSS-affiliated organisations could not be accepted in any manner. The party publicly rejects her stand, he said. The CPM state secretariat is learnt to have directed the Kozhikode district committee to initiate disciplinary action against Beena Philip.

