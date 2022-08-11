Ordinance: Special Kerala Assembly session from August 22

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has decided to recommend to the governor that a special session of the state legislative assembly be convened from August 22, primarily to enact legislation replacing the ordinances it had issued earlier. The move came after 11 ordinances lapsed on Monday after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refused to give his assent for their re-promulgation.

Sources said the special session that may extend to September 2 will deal exclusively with legislation and as many as 20 ordinances, including the 11 that lapsed, may be introduced as Bills. Meanwhile, Law Minister P Rajeeve said the decision to convene a special session of the assembly this month was not aimed at mollifying the governor. The government had already planned a special session in October but decided to advance the date in view of the ‘special circumstances’ at present.

“The policy of the LDF government is to avoid ordinances as much as possible,” Rajeeve said. He reminded that a special session of the assembly was convened in October last year in view of the numerous ordinances issued during the pandemic period. Earlier, the governor reiterated his earlier stance that he cannot give his assent for the re-promulgation of ordinances without properly applying his mind on the matter. Khan, who is presently out of Kerala, is expected to return to the state late on Thursday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has decided to recommend to the governor that a special session of the state legislative assembly be convened from August 22, primarily to enact legislation replacing the ordinances it had issued earlier. The move came after 11 ordinances lapsed on Monday after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refused to give his assent for their re-promulgation. Sources said the special session that may extend to September 2 will deal exclusively with legislation and as many as 20 ordinances, including the 11 that lapsed, may be introduced as Bills. Meanwhile, Law Minister P Rajeeve said the decision to convene a special session of the assembly this month was not aimed at mollifying the governor. The government had already planned a special session in October but decided to advance the date in view of the ‘special circumstances’ at present. “The policy of the LDF government is to avoid ordinances as much as possible,” Rajeeve said. He reminded that a special session of the assembly was convened in October last year in view of the numerous ordinances issued during the pandemic period. Earlier, the governor reiterated his earlier stance that he cannot give his assent for the re-promulgation of ordinances without properly applying his mind on the matter. Khan, who is presently out of Kerala, is expected to return to the state late on Thursday.