Actor abduction case: Court lashes out at investigating officer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court that handles the 2017 actor abduction case lashed out at investigation officer Baiju Paulose on Thursday while considering the prosecution’s petition to change the trial court.Judge Honey M Varghese was critical of the officer as he did not appear before the court when the petition came up for consideration.

The court asked why the officer was loitering outside instead of attending the proceedings in the courtroom. The judge also asked whether he has any vested interest in the case.She also pointed out that attempts are being made to leak the case-related documents by threatening the court staff.

However, the prosecution maintained that the presence of the investigation officer is not required for current proceedings. The prosecution and the lawyer of the victim submitted against the change of trial court. However, the court cited the Kerala High Court order which stated that a woman judge will be conducting the trial.

HC ISSUES NOTICE TO DILEEP

The High Court has issued notice to actor and eighth accused Dileep on a plea filed by the crime branch seeking cancellation of bail granted to him for allegedly violating bail conditions. As the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court order had dismissed the crime branch’s plea for cancelling the bail, it approached the High Court.

