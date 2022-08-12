Home States Kerala

Samastha to campaign in mosques against LGBTQ, gender neutrality

Will hold seminar to equip khateebs to spread message against issue during Friday sermons  

By MP Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema will organise awareness campaigns during the Friday congregations in mosques in the state against the ‘hidden agendas’ of those who propagate gender-neutral ideology in society.

A seminar will be organised on August 24 in Kozhikode to equip khateebs in mosques to deal with the various aspects of LGBTQ and gender neutrality. It may be recalled that the meeting of the Muslim organisations convened by the IUML recently had decided to create awareness in the community on the issue. The meeting had also decided to oppose the ‘imposition of gender-neutral ideology’ in educational institutions.

“Dangerous trends of gender neutrality, which had their origin in the West, are becoming visible in Kerala too. The seminar is an attempt to counter the superstitious ideas of the so-called progressives,” said Nazar Faizi Koodathayi, the state general secretary of the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Khutuba Committee.
“As a first step, we will sensitise khateebs, who are delivering the Friday sermons at mosques. They will spread the message before or after the sermons,” he said. “The current move of the government is not confined to a mere change in dress. There is a political ideology behind the move that needs to be exposed,” he said.

There was a similar move from the part of the IUML to raise the issue of handing over the appointments at the Waqf Board to the PSC in the mosques. But it was shot down by Samastha president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal. This time Samastha itself has come forward to take the lead for the campaign inside mosques.

Jiffiri Thangal will inaugurate the seminar which will be presided over by Koyyod Umar Musaliyar, the president of the Khutuba Committee. M T Aboobacker Darimi, Shuhaibul Haithami, Mujthaba Faizi Anakkara, Abdul Hameed Hudavi and Shafeeq Rehmani will present various topics. Hamza Rehmani will be the moderator for the ensuing debate. Other Muslim organisations are also busy organising programmes against gender neutrality. A day-long workshop will be organised under the leadership of Mujahid preacher M M Abkar in Kozhikode on August 21 under the title ‘Gender neutrality: Reality behind the
rhetoric.’ Wisdom Islamic Organisation will hold a seminar on ‘Gender politics and curriculum revision’ on the Calicut University campus on August 15.

