ADGP Vijay Sakhare, Anup Kuruvila John apply for central deputation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ADGP Vijay Sakhare, who is heading the law and order wing, has applied for central deputation. Sources said he is awaiting a posting either in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) or the CBI.

A member of 1996 IPS batch, Sakhare is considered as one of the favourites of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and it was this proximity that reportedly helped him bag the post of ADGP (Law and Order). Prior to that, he was working as City Police Commissioner, Kochi.

Sakhare’s tenure as Law and Order ADGP had seen political clashes soaring with targeted killings reported from Alappuzha and Palakkad districts. Sakhare had recently landed in a fix after gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh alleged that he had spoken to her over phone and tried to dissuade her from giving statements against the CM in the gold smuggling case.

Swapna had also alleged that it was Sakhare and former Vigilance Director M R Ajith Kumar, who had deputed a former journalist to put pressure on Swapna to retract her comments against the CM. Sakhare had rubbished the allegation.IG Anup Kuruvila John of the 2004 IPS batch has also applied for Central deputation. Both the applications are pending with the CMO awaiting a final decision.

