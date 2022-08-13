Home States Kerala

Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court on Friday said citizens from economically weaker sections could not be denied benefits because they did not identify with a religion.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday said citizens from economically weaker sections could not be denied benefits because they did not identify with a religion.

“A government that claims to be progressive cannot deny benefits to such citizens merely because they do not belong to any community,” the court said, directing the state to formulate a policy and guidelines for issuing community certificates to persons who have declared themselves as non-religious.

The court issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by 12 students, who had declared they belonged to the non-religious category, seeking a directive to issue a certificate enabling them to enjoy benefits guaranteed to economically weaker sections (EWS).

They said the state had issued a list based on the recommendation of the Forward Community Commission, but it only included persons who had declared caste and community. Non-religious students were not included in EWS for the purpose of education, they said.

Issue papers under non-religious category, says HC

The court directed the government to issue certificates to the students under non-religious category so that they can seek the 10% reservation available to EWS students from communities other than SC, ST or OBC.

“They are entitled to the certificates enabling them to enjoy benefits guaranteed under Article 15 (6) if they are from EWS. They are not seeking any benefit owing to their birth into a particular community or caste,” said the court.

It said the state had to strive to minimise the inequality in income and endeavour to eliminate inequality in status and opportunities among individuals. “Such endeavours should not be confined to considerations based on community, caste and creed,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court religion
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp