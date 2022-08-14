Bike rider run over by lorry in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: A bike rider was run over by a lorry at Kuravanthodu junction near Punnapra on NH 66 on Saturday. The deceased is Anishkumar, son of Gopala Pillai of Geethanjali, Punnapra. The police said the incident happened around 4.30pm when Aneesh was travelling to Vandanam. “While trying to overtake a bus parked on the national highway, Anish lost control and fell under a lorry that came in the opposite direction,” the police said. The body was taken to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination. Anish was a mini van driver.
