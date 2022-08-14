Kannur varsity job interview rigged for Priya Varghese, shows RTI reply

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KANNUR: The research publication score of Priya Varghese, wife of the chief minister’s private secretary and who was appointed an associated professor in Kannur University’s Malayalam department, was the lowest at 156 among the last three shortlisted persons. The final interview mark sheet accessed through an RTI query by the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) showed Joseph Scaria of Changanassery SB College, who got the second rank, had 651 marks, while C Ganesh of Malayalam University who came third in the interview had a research score of 645. Both have more than 15 years of teaching experience.

This was made possible because the interview board chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Gopinath Ravindran gave Priya, wife of K K Ragesh, 32 marks while Scaria was given 30 and Ganesh 28. Following the documentary proof, the SUCC has approached Governor Arif Mohammed Khan yet again. “Kannur University itself has replied to the RTI application that Priya’s three years of deputation service and two years of non-teaching experience have been counted as teaching experience,” said SUCC chairman R S Sasikumar.

In his complaint to the governor, Sasikumar alleged that the RTI document clearly reveals the role played by VC Ravindran and the university syndicate. He also claimed that they had ensured that Priya emerged the topper. After her appointment kicked up a controversy, the university has not released its final order. Two days ago, the Kerala State Language Institute, where Priya is now an assistant director, had extended her deputation by one more year.

“Those who had got high marks in the research score category was deliberately pushed behind by giving low marks in the interview by the interview board constituted only with the intention of giving the appointment to Priya,” said Sasikumar.

Demanding action against VC Ravindran for his alleged role in giving first rank to Priya in the interview, the SUCC urged the governor to take action. The committee and pro-UDF teachers’ organisations have alleged that by selecting Priya over the other two persons, Ravindran was showing his gratitude to the government for reappointing him as the university VC.

As per the UGC norms, a candidate should have an experience of at least eight years as assistant professor to be appointed an associate professor. Priya, who was appointed assistant professor in Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, in 2012, had taken a leave of three years to pursue her PhD. The SUCC says the three years of research could not be counted as teaching experience while applying for the post of associate professor. It also alleges that the non-teaching post of director of student services should also not be taken as teaching experience.

