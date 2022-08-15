Home States Kerala

Another inmate of Kerala's Kuthiravattom mental health centre escapes

Following the last incident of an inmate escaping from the asylum, the hospital superintendent was suspended on charges of security lapses but was later reinstated.

Published: 15th August 2022 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Depression, Stress, Mental Health

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: Another inmate of the Kuthiravattom mental health centre here escaped on Monday, despite authorities claiming to have tightened security measures in the wake of repeated such instances in the past.

Sources said 23-year old Vineesh, an accused in a murder case, was found missing from his cell this morning.

Vineesh had stabbed and killed Perinthalmanna native Drisya (21) allegedly for rejecting his marriage proposal in June 2021.

He was brought to the mental asylum on Friday, August 12, and had tried committing suicide while in Kannur central jail earlier, sources said.

Following the last incident of an inmate escaping from the asylum, the hospital superintendent Dr K C Rameshan was suspended on charges of security lapses but was later reinstated following protests by the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association.

There have been many instances of inmates, including accused in criminal cases, escaping from the hospital.

In May, an inmate had escaped from the hospital at night in a two-wheeler lifted from the premises and died in a road accident the next morning while presumably fleeing to his native place.

Prior to that, in separate incidents in March this year, a male and a female inmate escaped and later the latter was found and brought back.

In February, a woman inmate, a native of Maharashtra, was found dead in her cell following an alleged clash with another inmate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mental health centre Kuthiravattom mental health centre
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp