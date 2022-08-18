Kerala GST department comes up with Lucky Bill app to boost sales

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lucky Bill mobile app launched by the state GST department is expected to increase tax compliance and boost sales in establishments coming under the purview of GST. Attractive prizes are offered for customers who upload bills of their purchase of goods and services.

There are daily, weekly and monthly prizes besides annual bumper prizes and special prizes during festival season. There are 50 daily prizes. The first prize winner in the monthly draw of lots will get `10 lakh cash prize.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the app will increase sales in general. “Plugging tax evasion is not the only purpose. It will boost sales and traders would benefit from it,” he said. The minister hopes the app will help in increasing tax revenue. The revenue in 2021-22 rose by `11,000 crore when compared to the previous year. The android version of the app is available on Google Playstore and the website of the State GST Department www.keralataxes.gov.in.

Consumers are asked to upload photos of GST bills on the site. The app was developed by Kerala Digital University. The university is working on the iOS version of the app and it will be available in a month.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the app in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The app will encourage people to obtain bills for all purchases, the chief minister said. He hoped the app would help in plugging tax evasion. The government could introduce total digitisation in the department, he said.The function was attended by Transport Minister Antony Raju, district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, additional chief secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh and GST commissioner Rathan Kelkar.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lucky Bill mobile app launched by the state GST department is expected to increase tax compliance and boost sales in establishments coming under the purview of GST. Attractive prizes are offered for customers who upload bills of their purchase of goods and services. There are daily, weekly and monthly prizes besides annual bumper prizes and special prizes during festival season. There are 50 daily prizes. The first prize winner in the monthly draw of lots will get `10 lakh cash prize. Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the app will increase sales in general. “Plugging tax evasion is not the only purpose. It will boost sales and traders would benefit from it,” he said. The minister hopes the app will help in increasing tax revenue. The revenue in 2021-22 rose by `11,000 crore when compared to the previous year. The android version of the app is available on Google Playstore and the website of the State GST Department www.keralataxes.gov.in. Consumers are asked to upload photos of GST bills on the site. The app was developed by Kerala Digital University. The university is working on the iOS version of the app and it will be available in a month. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the app in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The app will encourage people to obtain bills for all purchases, the chief minister said. He hoped the app would help in plugging tax evasion. The government could introduce total digitisation in the department, he said.The function was attended by Transport Minister Antony Raju, district panchayat president D Suresh Kumar, additional chief secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh and GST commissioner Rathan Kelkar.