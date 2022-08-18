Home States Kerala

Pathanamthitta’s first snake boat to join race

From this year, Niranam Chundan representing Pathanamthitta district can be seen in the boat races like Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR).

Published: 18th August 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Niranam Chundan, Pathanamthitta district’s first snake boat, launched in the Pampa on Wednesday | express

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pathanamthitta district’s first snake boat, Niranam Chundan, touched the water on Wednesday. Villagers of Niranam and boat race buffs from various parts of the district reached the place from early morning on the banks of the Pampa to witness the historical moment.

Though the district is famous for its ‘palliyodams’, the district did not have its own snake boat. Now, the people of Pathanamthitta can boast of having their own ‘chundan’, which serves as a symbol of pride for the villagers. From this year, Niranam Chundan representing Pathanamthitta district can be seen in the boat races like Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR).

The snake boat was launched in the Pampa river for the first time between 9.30am and 10.15am on Wednesday and the rituals associated with it were led by boat craftsman Uma Maheswaran Achari. Uma Maheswaran is the son of Narayanan Achari, who had built Nadubhagam Chundan, which won the first Nehru Trophy Boat Race in 1952.

The 128-foot-long boat was completed by a team led by Uma Maheswaran in 168 days. The ‘anjili’ tree (wild jack) wood for the boat was brought from Ponkunnam. The construction started on February 10.

It is the 14th snake boat built by Uma Maheswaran.There will be five ‘amarakkars’, seven ‘thaalakkars’,  two ‘idiyanmars’ and 85 oarsmen in the boat.The boat will be led by Niranam Boat Club in the NTBR. The fund for building the boat was collected by issuing 500 shares. The NTBR in Punnamda Lake in September will be the boat’s first race.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pathanamthitta snake boat
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp