Thomas Isaac’s plea adjourned to Sept 2

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to September 2 the petition filed by former finance minister Thomas Isaac challenging the proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with KIIFB financial transactions during the previous LDF government’s tenure. The court said the understanding that Isaac need not appear before the ED will continue. When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for the ED requested time to file the counter affidavit in the case.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Govt hikes windfall profit tax on export of diesel; cuts cess on crude
Protest by people with HIV alleging shortage of drugs continues, officials assure fresh ARV supply
"We are all praying for you, waiting for you": Rajpal Yadav wishes Raju Srivastava speedy recovery
Judge denies bail for Rushdie's attacker, bars interviews
Committed to abide by sports code: IOA acting president Anil Khanna