Thomas Isaac’s plea adjourned to Sept 2

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday adjourned to September 2 the petition filed by former finance minister Thomas Isaac challenging the proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with KIIFB financial transactions during the previous LDF government’s tenure. The court said the understanding that Isaac need not appear before the ED will continue. When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for the ED requested time to file the counter affidavit in the case.

