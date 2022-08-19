Home States Kerala

Civic Chandran case: Fresh row, more protests against Kozhikode judge

Health minister says verdict unfortunate | CPI’s Annie Raja wants judge to be shown the door | Remarks shocking, says Satheesan

Published: 19th August 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Civic Chandran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A day after the observations by the district sessions court in Kozhikode, while granting bail to Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case, sparked a row, another controversial reference in an earlier order pronounced by the same court in the bail plea has now become the point of hot debate. The case against  Chandran was that he had molested a Scheduled Caste woman, who is a teacher and poet.

The complainant was working with the ‘Padabhedam’ magazine, which is edited by Civic Chandran. According to the complaint, the incident pertaining to the case took place in April last during a book launch in Koyilandy.

The woman had stated that Civic Chandran had sexually assaulted her and pestered her by sending text messages and calling her up repeatedly. The police registered the case under IPC Section 354. But, the case was later transferred to Vadakara DySP since Sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added in the case.

While considering the anticipatory bail, the sessions court ruled that the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would not stand in the case. The court observed that Civic Chandran had said he did not know that the complainant belonged to the Scheduled Caste at the time of the alleged crime. Therefore, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cannot be invoked in the case, the court said. Additionally, protests are raging against the remarks on the victim’s attire. Health Minister Veena George said,”The court’s verdict is unfortunate. The courts harbour the hopes of the general public. This verdict is against that hope,” she said.

CPI leader Annie Raja said the judge who granted anticipatory bail to writer Civic Chandran in the sexual harassment case and made controversial remarks against the complainant should be shown the door.  Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan termed the court’s remarks against the complainant shocking. “If institutions which are supposed to deliver justice do this, where will people in search of justice go?” he said.

