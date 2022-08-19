Home States Kerala

Civic Chandran case: Women's panel flays remarks by Kozhikode judge

Published: 19th August 2022

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The National Commission for Women (NCW) will move the Kerala High Court against the observations by Kozhikode district sessions court while granting bail to Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case.

Taking strong exception to the August 12 order that said the survivor’s style of dressing could have been the provocation for the assault, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted: “The observations of the Kozhikode sessions court...are unfortunate and NCW strongly condemns it. The court has overlooked the far-reaching consequences of the order.”

