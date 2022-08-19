Home States Kerala

Dr BR Ambedkar in ‘Savarna’ attire, book cover sparks row in Kerala

Kapikad said whatever Ambedkar had tried to resist during his lifetime, is now being forcibly imposed on him.

Published: 19th August 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

The cover page of Malayali Memorial

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To what extent can creative freedom venture? Even as bigger debates on freedom of expression gain momentum in the wake of the recent attack on Salman Rushdie, Kerala’s cultural milieu is caught up in another debate on casteist politics. It’s all over the cover page of Malayali Memorial, a work by short story writer Unni R, that depicts BR Ambedkar as an upper caste Hindu.  

The debate has gained special significance as it comes at a time when Hindutva politics is making inroads into Kerala’s literary and cultural realms. The cover page of the book, brought out by DC Books, portrays Ambedkar wearing a Kasavu dhothi and shirt and seated in the backdrop of a feudal house.

The cover page kicked up a row on social media too, as a section feels that there is a deliberate attempt by upper caste Nairs to appropriate Ambedkar’s legacy. Some, however, term it as a marketing strategy to attract readers.

Dalit thinker and activist Sunny M Kapikad sensed a conspiracy to capture the market by creating a controversy. Kapikad went on to term it as a ‘Savarna invasion’ on Ambedkar’s identity.“Such a picture of Ambedkar wearing an upper caste attire, looking like a Nair, has never been part of the life of Ambedkar,” he said.

‘It amounts to insulting Ambedkar’

Kapikad said whatever Ambedkar had tried to resist during his lifetime, is now being forcibly imposed on him. “In effect, it amounts to insulting him,” he said. In a way, the cover seems to symbolise attempts to appropriate Ambedkar by certain vested groups. He warned the Dalits not to fall into the trap set by the book cover, that may egg them on to either burn the book or to protest in front of the publishers - options that do not actually mean a thing in the long run. 

However, writer Unni said “the critics should first read the story, ‘Malayali Memorial’. Only then will they understand the relevance of the cover image. I heard someone has even called for a boycott of the book. Are they aware of what Ambedkar meant when he used the term solidarity?”  Echoing Unni’s views, Zainul Abid,  the cover designer, said such a representation could prove uncomfortable to someone who had not read the story.

Santhosh Nair, the protagonist, wants to retain his real name along with the caste surname, while he also wants to avoid being called by his nickname Ambedkar. “It was the innate sense of caste in him and his dislike for his nickname that made me think about such a cover. The contradiction between the ‘Ambedkar’ in his physicality vis-a-vis  the deeply ingrained sense of the ‘upper caste’ tag in him is what inspired me to design such a cover,” Abid said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhimrao Ambedkar Savarna upper caste Dalit Kerala
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp