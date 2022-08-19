Home States Kerala

Latin Church takes up govt’s offer, talks on Vizhinjam project to be held Friday

Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman on Thursday made the offer to Eugine H Pereira, the Vicar General of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese.

Published: 19th August 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2022 06:36 AM

Members of the fishers community marching towards Vizhinjam port on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will hold talks on Friday with representatives of the Latin Catholic Church which is spearheading the protest by the fishers community against the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport by Adani Ports.

Fisheries Minister V Abdurahiman on Thursday made the offer to Eugine H Pereira, the Vicar General of Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese. He accepted it on the condition that the government accepts the Church’s demands.

The Church had earlier urged the government to halt the project and conduct a proper study as well as address the rehabilitation and livelihood issues plaguing the community. In a statement, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should hold talks with the protesters.

“The CM should demand more compensation from the Centre to ensure the safety of fisherfolks. I am not here to play a political game as lives of fishermen are at stake. I have already apprised the CM of the grave issue,” Tharoor said. However, he said there was no need to abandon the project.

Meanwhile, high drama prevailed at the protest venue during the visit of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on the day. After his speech, in which Satheesan demanded that the government take steps to resolve the issue, a group of protesters accused the Congress of trying to derive political mileage out of their stir. Satheesan left after they raised slogans.

Meanwhile, the BJP lambasted the protesters, with state president K Surendran demanding a probe to check whether those behind the Kudankulam nuclear power plant were now targeting the Vizhinjam project.

