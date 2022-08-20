Home States Kerala

Kannur University row: Plea in Kerala HC against selection of Priya Varghese

Priya Varghese was not qualified for the post as she did not have the requisite teaching experience.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Joseph Scaria, of Changanassery SB College, who got the second rank in the list published for the appointment of associate professor in Kannur University, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the selection of Priya Varghese, wife of chief minister’s private secretary, K K Ragesh.
The petitioner sought a directive to rework the rank list after removing Priya Varghese from the process of selection.

The petitioner argued that the methods and practices adopted by the university would show that there were undue considerations given to Priya Varghese and that meritorious candidates were given low marks in comparison to the marks awarded to her.

Priya Varghese was not qualified for the post as she did not have the requisite teaching experience. However, she was called for an interview and the selection committee gave her first rank. The petitioner also sought a declaration that the selection committee went wrong at every stage of the selection process by including Priya Varghese as an eligible candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priya Varghese Kannur University Kerala High Court
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp