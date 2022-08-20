Kannur University row: Plea in Kerala HC against selection of Priya Varghese

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Joseph Scaria, of Changanassery SB College, who got the second rank in the list published for the appointment of associate professor in Kannur University, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the selection of Priya Varghese, wife of chief minister’s private secretary, K K Ragesh.

The petitioner sought a directive to rework the rank list after removing Priya Varghese from the process of selection.

The petitioner argued that the methods and practices adopted by the university would show that there were undue considerations given to Priya Varghese and that meritorious candidates were given low marks in comparison to the marks awarded to her.

Priya Varghese was not qualified for the post as she did not have the requisite teaching experience. However, she was called for an interview and the selection committee gave her first rank. The petitioner also sought a declaration that the selection committee went wrong at every stage of the selection process by including Priya Varghese as an eligible candidate.

