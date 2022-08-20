Kerala HC dismisses Swapna Suresh’s plea to quash cases against her

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, seeking to quash two cases registered against her on the charges of criminal conspiracy and provocation to cause a riot. While dismissing the petition, Justice Ziyad Rahman A A observed: “After going through the entire materials available before this court, I am of the view that the challenge raised by the petitioner is premature. The petitioner could not make out a case for interference at this stage and I do not find any justifiable reasons for interference in the present investigations.”

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, seeking to quash two cases registered against her on the charges of criminal conspiracy and provocation to cause a riot. While dismissing the petition, Justice Ziyad Rahman A A observed: “After going through the entire materials available before this court, I am of the view that the challenge raised by the petitioner is premature. The petitioner could not make out a case for interference at this stage and I do not find any justifiable reasons for interference in the present investigations.”