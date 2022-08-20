Home States Kerala

Kerala HC dismisses Swapna Suresh’s plea to quash cases against her

Swapna Suresh interacting with mediapersons at HRDS office in Chandranagar, Palakkad recently.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, seeking to quash two cases registered against her on the charges of criminal conspiracy and provocation to cause a riot. While dismissing the petition, Justice Ziyad Rahman A A observed: “After going through the entire materials available before this court, I am of the view that the challenge raised by the petitioner is premature. The petitioner could not make out a case for interference at this stage and I do not find any justifiable reasons for interference in the present investigations.” 

