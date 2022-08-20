Home States Kerala

Kerala HC moved seeking to cancel Civic Chandran’s bail

The appeal stated custodial interrogation of  the accused is necessary.

Published: 20th August 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to set aside the Kozhikode Sessions Court’s order granting anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in the sexual assault case registered against him at the Koyilandy police station. The appeal stated custodial interrogation of  the accused is necessary.

The government in its appeal said that the finding of the sessions court that the accused had no knowledge that the victim belonged to a Scheduled Caste was against the facts of the case and such a conclusion was without any legal basis. The knowledge of the accused was purely a question of fact and the same could be verified only after questioning the accused.

The investigation conducted so far has undoubtedly revealed that the allegations against the accused were true and custodial interrogation of the accused was highly required for an effective investigation of the case. The sessions court seriously erred in stating that there was no prima facie case against the accused. Besides, the sessions court should have considered that the delay in filing the complaint occurred due to mental trauma and also due to the untimely demise of the father of the victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Civic Chandran sexual assault
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp