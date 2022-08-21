Home States Kerala

Some persons trying to mislead society on gender-neutral policy, says Kerala minister

Sivankutty made it clear that if it was the case of gender-neutral uniform or mixed schools, the CPI(M)-led government does not impose any compulsion on anyone.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty interacting with students of GHSS Cotton Hill in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)

By PTI

KOCHI: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday criticised the stand of certain IUML leaders on the state government's gender-neutral policy, alleging that they were trying to mislead the people and sought to know why they are afraid of equal opportunity for women in the society.

Slamming the statements of IUML leaders M K Muneer and P M A Salam on the issue, Sivankutty said the state government has repeatedly clarified its stand several times and those who are criticising the initiatives for gender equality, gender justice and gender awareness are not reading the writings of time on the wall.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a students' programme organised at Kalamassery here.

"In recent days, we have seen the statements of some leaders regarding gender equality. Why are they afraid of gender equality? Why are they worried about equal opportunity and equal justice for their mother, sister, wife and daughter?" he asked.

Sivankutty made it clear that if it was the case of gender-neutral uniform or mixed schools, the CPI(M)-led government does not impose any compulsion on anyone.

The government was not insisting on wearing any particular uniform or to convert any particular girls/boys school as a mixed institution, he explained.

"However, certain persons are trying to mislead the people despite repeated clarification by the government in this regard," the minister added.

After Muneer, it was Salam who had made another controversial remark on Friday saying boys and girls seated together in schools was "dangerous".

While speaking in a seminar on Thursday, Muneer had triggered a controversy asking, "If there is gender neutrality, why do you need a POCSO case? Therefore, when you say gender neutrality, you need to think about the many people in society who will misuse it."

However, he had clarified later that what he had meant to convey was that he was afraid gender neutrality would be defined in such a manner that provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act would become ineffective.

