Alcoholism and related crimes among Wayanad tribes cause concern

From January till August this year, a total of five murders were committed by persons, who were in an intoxicated state, in ST colonies in Wayanad. 

Alcoholism has been a rampant problem in this region and which prompted the campaign for prohibition.

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Despite the government-sponsored campaigns warning the general public, especially members of the Adivasi community in Wayanad, there has been a steady rise in the number of incidents of alcohol-induced deadly brawls in the hilly district.

In the latest incident, a tribal man was on Friday arrested for the murder of his uncle allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The deceased is Mani, 56, hailing from Kattikulam Uraali Kuruma tribal Colony. 
Mani died of a head injury, which sustained while falling down during a quarrel with his nephew Rajmohan. The accused was arrested and remanded in custody.

Barely a week ago, Aneesh Ambalakunnu of Muthukad Narendradev tribal colony was arrested by Peruvannamoozhi police for strangling his mother Janu, 55, using a bed sheet. The assailant was allegedly drunk.

From January till August this year, a total of five murders were committed by persons, who were in an intoxicated state, in ST colonies in Wayanad. On August 3, Sultan Bathery police arrested Pilakkavu Kattunayakan colony resident Gopi for murdering his 70-year-old wife Chikki. Gopi was drunk at the time.

In June, Sunitha, 34, was hanged to death by her drunk husband Suresh at Panamaram Kolathara Karattukunnu tribal colony. Similarly, Seetha,36,  of Noolpuzha Vendol Paniya colony was beaten to death by her drunk husband Kuttappan, 38, in April. 

In the majority of the cases, both the victim and the accused are close relatives. “The Scheduled Tribes Development Department is taking a serious view of alcoholism and related crimes among tribal communities. It has been noticed that there are vested interests outside the colonies who take advantage of the drinking habits of the colony residents,” said Sultan Bathery Tribal Development Officer G Pramod. 
“The department is conducting awareness programmes in association with panchayat authorities, excise department,” he said.

