Home States Kerala

Drunk driving: Man, five-year-old son killed as car rams scooter in Thiruvananthapuram

The car had two Njarayilkonam natives in it, who have been identified as Shiraz, 32, and Jafar Khan, 42.

Published: 22nd August 2022 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Drunk driving

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-year-old man and his five-year-old son were killed in a road accident at Kallingal near Nagaroor on Saturday night after the two-wheeler in which they were travelling was mowed down by a car, whose driver was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. 

Those killed were identified as Pradeep aka Sunil Kumar and his son Sreedev. Pradeep’s other son, Sreehari, who is 15, is under treatment, and his condition is improving, said the Nagaroor police. According to the police, the accident occurred around 8.15 pm. 

Pradeep, who was into construction work, and his sons were travelling from Nagaroor to their residence at Kallingal when they were mowed down by a luxury car that was heading in the opposite direction. The car had two Njarayilkonam natives in it, who have been identified as Shiraz, 32, and Jafar Khan, 42.

The Nagaroor police said Shiraz was behind the wheels when the accident occurred, and Jafar was the owner of the car. “Both were drunk, and a medical test has been performed on them. We are awaiting the test result,” said a police officer, who is part of the investigation. 

Sreedev, who was sitting in the front portion of the two-wheeler, and Pradeep, who was riding it, died instantly, while pillion-rider Sreehari suffered serious injuries. The local sources said Sreedev’s head and face were shattered as he bore the brunt of the collision. The accident occurred while negotiating a curve, and the car was travelling on the wrong side, suggesting that the driver could have been drunk. The car hit the two-wheeler head-on and sent it smashing against the protection railing erected near a small stream. The remaining portions of Sreedev’s body were found in bushes near the stream. 

Meanwhile, the local residents have raised serious allegations against the Nagaroor police, claiming that they gave undue favours to the car passengers. One of the local sources said the police came under the influence and named Shiraz as the driver even though they were aware that it was Jafar, who was behind the wheels.

“The police have been trying to shield the accused from the beginning. The press photographers were initially barred by the cops from taking photos of the accused. Jafar has got good political contacts being a businessman, who is based in the Middle East. There are unverified reports that it was Jafar, who was driving the car, and the police, in a bid to keep him out of serious legal wrangling, named Shiraz as the one who was at the wheels,” said the source. 

The source added that there were half-empty liquor bottles in the car after the accident, and the police have not mentioned it in the records. The Nagaroor police said they have only recovered drinking water bottles from the car. 

Meanwhile, the luxury car had almost collided with several other vehicles on its way from Kilimanoor before mowing down two people, it has also emerged. “The car was travelling at high speed and on the wrong side on its way to Kallingal. It narrowly missed hitting a few other vehicles,” said the scribe of a local news website.

The police, meanwhile, have registered cases against Shiraz and Jafar under IPC section 304, which is bailable, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident drunk driving accident alcohol
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp