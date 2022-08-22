Home States Kerala

Kerala: Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant turns dump yard, as no action since 2007

Years have passed by, yet no major project to treat the legacy waste accumulated there has been forthcoming. And the authorities remain clueless about when the project will finally take off.

Published: 22nd August 2022 02:33 AM

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The 110-acre site for the solid waste management plant at Brahmapuram -- announced in 2007 -- has turned out to be a huge dump. Years have passed by, yet no major project to treat the legacy waste accumulated there has been forthcoming. And the authorities remain clueless about when the project will finally take off.

If Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram, or larger cities like Indore have successfully implemented waste management projects, what stops Kochi from following suit? Mayor M Anilkumar has a readymade answer: “No success story is formed overnight.” He said the corporation is trying to take the best decision possible for Kochi. “The state government has decided to set up a waste-to-energy plant and the KSIDC has completed the tendering process, while we had suggested a windrow compost unit,” he pointed out.
The mayor said Brahmapuram needs a centralised plant to treat waste. 

“We are awaiting the government’s take on the new windrow compost unit before moving ahead,” Anilkumar said. According to a Pollution Control Board official, the work there is moving at a slow pace. “Out of the seven hectares, bio-mining of two hectares has been completed,” said the official.

