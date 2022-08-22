Home States Kerala

Kerala catholic bishops’ council extends support to Vizhinjam agitation

The council, in a statement, urged the state government to pay heed to the plight of coastal dwellers.

Published: 22nd August 2022 02:56 AM

Adani port (Photo | Twitter, @Adaniports)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has extended its full support to the Vizhinjam residents “who are fighting for their survival” and to the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, which is leading the struggle.

The council, in a statement, urged the state government to pay heed to the plight of coastal dwellers. “The government needs to urgently make an honest and constructive intervention in the issue,” said the council. 
“The displacement of people from the coastal areas near Vizhinjam and the disruption of their traditional means of livelihood due to the construction of the port is a serious violation of human rights. The adverse environmental impact of the construction which would ultimately result in the destruction of the lives and property of thousands needs urgent consideration,” the council said.

“The severe environmental damage being caused by the construction activities at the Adani Port site cannot be justified. Kilometres of coastline have disappeared. Houses and roads have been washed away by the sea. Organised efforts are on to humiliate those fighting for the protection of the environment, by labelling them as anti-development,” it said.

The council said the reluctance to consider the concerns raised by the local people in connection with the construction of Vizhinjam port for several years is an insult to the democratic system itself. “The authorities concerned should take a democratic and constructive approach to the people’s struggles for survival,” said the council.

It is appreciable that the state government has taken a positive stance at the discussions held on Saturday, said the council. “It is also welcoming to know that a meeting with the Chief Minister has been arranged. But, since many promises had been made over the years and broken, those protesting have decided not to stop the agitation. They will continue with their protests until the promises are fulfilled,” the bishops’ council stated.

