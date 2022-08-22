Home States Kerala

Kerala rains: Moderate rain likely across state till August 25

The experts are also watching the development of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), an oceanic-atmospheric phenomenon that could enhance or suppress the monsoon, over the Arabian Sea.

Published: 22nd August 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a nearly week-long dry spell, the India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rain across the state till August 25. It has issued a yellow alert, indicating isolated heavy rain, in Idukki from August 23 to 25. Ernakulam has been issued a yellow alert on August 23 and 24 while Kottayam is expected to get isolated heavy rain on August 24. 

While the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh experienced heavy rain and related calamities over the past few days, the situation had improved in Kerala since the second week of August. Experts predict the state will get moderate rain as the monsoon conditions have become favourable again.

“The weakening of high pressure, which was blocking the winds in the Arabian Sea, has led to the strengthening of the westerly wind. It is likely to bring a small change from the dry condition,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The experts are also watching the development of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), an oceanic-atmospheric phenomenon that could enhance or suppress the monsoon, over the Arabian Sea. It is characterised by a group of clouds, the movement of which will affect the weather pattern and it typically recurs every 30 to 60 days.

“The MJO is expected to turn into phase 2 by August 24. Any strong northward propagation of the MJO will result in more rain in Kerala,” Rajeevan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala monsoon IMD weather forecast Kerala rains
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp