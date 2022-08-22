KSRTC employees held for alleged lottery tickets theft worth Rs 1.64 lakh

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Thenmala police on Saturday arrested two mechanics working with the Aryankavu KSRTC depot for allegedly stealing lottery tickets worth Rs 1.64 lakh. The arrested are Sajimon A of Marthandankara and Sudhish S of Thenmala. They were held from the latter’s house, where the tickets were also recovered. The police said that a Pathanamthitta lottery agency had issued the lottery tickets to Aryankavu’s Bharani lottery agency, which were sent through a KSRTC bus on August 16. On the same day, the duo went to the depot, claiming they were the lottery agents and took the tickets from a bus conductor. Later, a complaint was registered at the Thenmala police station when the Aryankavu lottery agency didn’t receive the tickets. The police said the duo hatched the plot after doing weeks of recce. The accused have been charged under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty).