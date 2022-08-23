Clash at Kozhikode beach concert: Case registered against organisers

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Vellayil police have registered a case against the organisers of the musical concert held on Kozhikode beach on Sunday evening that culminated in a clash between the crowd and the police. Over 70 people were injured in the incident and six police officials were admitted to Beach General Hospital after they were attacked by a mob on Kozhikode beach. Cases were filed against JDT Arts and Science College students who have been conducting several programmes in various parts of the city under the title ‘555 The Rain Fest’ for the past four days with an aim to raise funds for the pain and palliative care activities of JDT Trust. A huge rush was witnessed on the last day of the fest on Kozhikode beach to watch the musical concert for which tickets were sold online. The charges slapped against the organisers include Kerala Police Act Section 118 E (Engaging in any conduct that endangers the public or results in a failure in public safety) and IPC Section 336. Vellayil circle inspector Srinivasan K T said, “The organisers failed to obtain permission from the police prior to the conduct of the event.”