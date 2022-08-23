Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly passes resolution to work united against divisive forces

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to work towards countering and defeating the attempts of divisive forces in the country. He was speaking on the first day of the 15th assembly’s special session to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

Pinarayi said, “The country attained independence when everyone worked with just one goal in mind despite coming from various paths.” He urged everyone to fight hard to uphold and protect the Constitutional principles of secularism, federalism, equality and freedom that the freedom fighters worked for.

“There were several freedom fighters from South India who should also be made a part of the national movement. We should resist the attempt to disregard their contributions to the freedom movement, irrespective of the political differences,” said Pinarayi.

Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan
Comments

