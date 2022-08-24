Home States Kerala

Prophet remarks: Obscure outfit issues death threat to Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh

The out fit claims that it observed Black Day on August 15, 2022 and hacked three websites on that day as a mark of protest.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)

By MP Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Daughters of Indian Mujahideen, an obscure outfit that surfaced on social media recently, has issued a death threat to Raja Singh, the controversial BJP MLA from Telangana who was arrested for his alleged disparaging remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Dukhtaran-e-Indian Mujahideen (Daughters of Indian Mujahideen) hacked the website of an educational institution in Maharashtra on Tuesday to post the threat along with the photograph of the MLA. “MLA Raja Singh BJP will be killed soon” reads the message posted on the hacked website.

The outfit appeared on social media for the first time on June 6 with a death threat on BJP leaders Noopur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, whose remarks on Prophet Muhammad had triggered an international controversy. After that the organisation hacked the websites of a number of firms including a co-operative bank in Tamil Nadu and educational institutions in various parts of the country.

A video appeared on social media on August 5 in which a burqa-clad woman, who introduced herself as Rabia Basri, Naib Ameer of Dakhturan-e- Indian Mujahideen, claimed that the members of the outfit are the daughters of great Muslim warriors like Khalid bin Waleed and Hamzah the Brave. “If you are the Pharaoh, we will be Musa (the Prophet),” asserts the video, which has in the background a flag that resembles that of Al Qaeda.

The out fit claims that it observed Black Day on August 15, 2022 and hacked three websites on that day as a mark of protest. Nothing more is known about the organisation even though it had come to the notice of the security agencies almost two months ago. After his arrest, Raja Singh was suspended from the BJP and was served with a showcause notice. The threat against the MLA is viewed seriously in the backdrop of the attack on author Salman Rushdie in the US and the recent arrest of an Islamic State cadre in Russia, whose reported mission was to mount attack on persons in India who had insulted the Prophet.

