Search on for nine accused in Madhu lynching case

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The police have intensified the search for the accused in the Madhu lynching case who went absconding after their bail was cancelled by the Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Tribes in Mannarkad.

The police are searching for nine of the 12 accused whose bail was cancelled. Three of the accused were present in the court when the Special Court cancelled the bail and the police arrested them. They were produced in court and remanded.

The nine accused who have gone into hiding and for whom the police have spread the net are second accused Marakkar, third accused P C Shamsudheen, fifth accused T Radhakrishnan, sixth accused Aboobacker, ninth accused Najeeb, tenth accused M V Jaijumon, eleventh accused Abdul Kareem, 12th accused P P Sajeev and sixteenth accused V Muneer.

The Agali police had searched the houses of the nine accused but could not find them. A search was also conducted in Kallikavu, Malappuram, based on the tower location of the mobile phones but it drew a blank. A special team will be constituted to locate and nab the nine accused persons, said DySP N Muralidharan.

PALAKKAD: The police have intensified the search for the accused in the Madhu lynching case who went absconding after their bail was cancelled by the Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Tribes in Mannarkad. The police are searching for nine of the 12 accused whose bail was cancelled. Three of the accused were present in the court when the Special Court cancelled the bail and the police arrested them. They were produced in court and remanded. The nine accused who have gone into hiding and for whom the police have spread the net are second accused Marakkar, third accused P C Shamsudheen, fifth accused T Radhakrishnan, sixth accused Aboobacker, ninth accused Najeeb, tenth accused M V Jaijumon, eleventh accused Abdul Kareem, 12th accused P P Sajeev and sixteenth accused V Muneer. The Agali police had searched the houses of the nine accused but could not find them. A search was also conducted in Kallikavu, Malappuram, based on the tower location of the mobile phones but it drew a blank. A special team will be constituted to locate and nab the nine accused persons, said DySP N Muralidharan.