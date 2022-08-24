Home States Kerala

Search on for nine accused in Madhu lynching case

The police are searching for nine of the 12 accused whose bail was cancelled.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala tribal man Madhu who was treated in an inhuman manner

Kerala tribal youth Madhu who was lynched by a mob in 2018. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The police have intensified the search for the accused in the Madhu lynching case who went absconding after their bail was cancelled by the Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Tribes in Mannarkad.

The police are searching for nine of the 12 accused whose bail was cancelled. Three of the accused were present in the court when the Special Court cancelled the bail and the police arrested them. They were produced in court and remanded.

The nine accused who have gone into hiding and for whom the police have spread the net are second accused Marakkar, third accused P C Shamsudheen, fifth accused T Radhakrishnan, sixth accused Aboobacker, ninth accused Najeeb, tenth accused M V Jaijumon, eleventh accused Abdul Kareem, 12th accused P P Sajeev and sixteenth accused V Muneer.

The Agali police had searched the houses of the nine accused but could not find them. A search was also conducted in Kallikavu, Malappuram, based on the tower location of the mobile phones but it drew a blank. A special team will be constituted to locate and nab the nine accused persons, said DySP N Muralidharan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhu lynching case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp