Home States Kerala

Swapna Suresh’s fake certificate: Punjab man nabbed

Police sources said the accused was arrested from his house and he will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram by train.

Published: 24th August 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh. (Photo | A Sanesh)

Swapna Suresh. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old Punjabi man on the charge of providing a bogus degree certificate to gold-scam accused Swapna Suresh. Sachin Das, a resident of Amritsar, was arrested by the police for providing a fake BCom certificate issued in the name of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University in Maharashtra.

Police sources said the accused was arrested from his house and he will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram by train. The police added that duplicate seals and bogus blank certificates of Technological University were recovered from his house.

A senior police officer said Sachin had given an advertisement in a national daily, in which he claimed that he can assist students in completing their graduation within six months. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling Fake degree
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp