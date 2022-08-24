Swapna Suresh’s fake certificate: Punjab man nabbed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old Punjabi man on the charge of providing a bogus degree certificate to gold-scam accused Swapna Suresh. Sachin Das, a resident of Amritsar, was arrested by the police for providing a fake BCom certificate issued in the name of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University in Maharashtra.

Police sources said the accused was arrested from his house and he will be brought to Thiruvananthapuram by train. The police added that duplicate seals and bogus blank certificates of Technological University were recovered from his house.

A senior police officer said Sachin had given an advertisement in a national daily, in which he claimed that he can assist students in completing their graduation within six months.

