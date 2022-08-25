Crime branch raids former Kerala legislator PC George's house in actress assault case

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Kerala Police's Crime Branch wing on Thursday raided the residence of Kerala Janapaksham leader and former chief whip PC George at Erattupetta in Kottayam district.

The raid was carried out in a case pertaining to propagating fake messages on a WhatsApp group stating that there was a conspiracy against actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault and rape case. Screenshots of the chats of Shone George, PC George's son, also appeared on social media. The Crime Branch carried out the searches after securing permission from the court.

George told media persons that police were asking for his son Shone George’s mobile phone which Dileep’s brother had called in 2019. "He had already told police in a letter that the phone was destroyed in 2019. However, they have seized the tab of my grandchildren which they are using to study for their exams,” he added.

George had come out in support of actor Dileep in the 2017 case. He was in the news after being arrested twice this year for allegedly making hate speeches and later released on bail.

KOTTAYAM: The Kerala Police's Crime Branch wing on Thursday raided the residence of Kerala Janapaksham leader and former chief whip PC George at Erattupetta in Kottayam district. The raid was carried out in a case pertaining to propagating fake messages on a WhatsApp group stating that there was a conspiracy against actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault and rape case. Screenshots of the chats of Shone George, PC George's son, also appeared on social media. The Crime Branch carried out the searches after securing permission from the court. George told media persons that police were asking for his son Shone George’s mobile phone which Dileep’s brother had called in 2019. "He had already told police in a letter that the phone was destroyed in 2019. However, they have seized the tab of my grandchildren which they are using to study for their exams,” he added. George had come out in support of actor Dileep in the 2017 case. He was in the news after being arrested twice this year for allegedly making hate speeches and later released on bail.