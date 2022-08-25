Madhu lynching case: Special court’s order cancelling bail of accused nixed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mannarkad, cancelling the bail granted to the accused in the Attappadi Madhu lynching case. Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the order on a petition filed by second accused Marakkar of Mukkali, and fifth accused Radhakrishnan, of Kallamala, Palakkad, challenging the special court order.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that the trial court has no jurisdiction to cancel the bail as it was granted by the High Court in different proceedings. The trial court went wrong by exercising the powers conferred under Section 439 (2) to cancel the bail when there is no authorisation given by the High Court to cancel it.

