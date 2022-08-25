Plantain leaves in high demand in Gulf, thanks to Onam

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Onam celebrations commencing among the expatriate Kerala communities in the Gulf and Europe, there is an increase in demand for banana leaves from the state. The exporters from Kerala expect a good business this time, with Covid having ruined it in the last two years. Rafeeq K B of Kozhikode-based KB Exports and Imports said he shipped 14 tonnes of plantain leaves to Dubai on Tuesday.

“It is for the first time I’m exporting banana leaves in such a huge quantity,” said Rafeeq. “The consignment will reach Dubai next week and, from there, it will go to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia by road. All perishable goods, including banana leaves, are kept in a freezer at 7 degrees Celsius to retain their freshness.Kerala ships less than two tonnes of banana leaves daily to the Gulf and European countries, mostly for hoteliers.

Abraham Thomas, a vegetable exporter from Kerala, said: “We lost the last two years due to Covid. With things getting back to normal, we expect a good business this time,” he said. “I hope to ship 8-10 tonnes of plantain leaves by next week,” said Thomas, whose cargo of banana leaves weighing more than 2 tonnes will be sent to Dubai from Kochi airport on Thursday.

“We are looking at ways to make up for the loss (suffered due to Covid) by exporting everything that a Malayali expatriate would need to celebrate Onam,” he added.Exporters from Kerala also said the fees for goods transported via air are much higher than via sea routes.

“The price of shipping consignments through the air is expected to surge in the coming days. Export of 1kg of banana via sea costs `15 whereas via air, it is between `50 and `80,” said S Ajith, proprietor of AJ Exports and Imports.

