Home States Kerala

Plantain leaves in high demand in Gulf, thanks to Onam

With the Onam celebrations commencing among the expatriate Kerala communities in the Gulf and Europe, there is an increase in demand for banana leaves from the state.

Published: 25th August 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

A plantain farm at Chottanikkara temple  K Shijith

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Onam celebrations commencing among the expatriate Kerala communities in the Gulf and Europe, there is an increase in demand for banana leaves from the state. The exporters from Kerala expect a good business this time, with Covid having ruined it in the last two years. Rafeeq K B of Kozhikode-based KB Exports and Imports said he shipped 14 tonnes of plantain leaves to Dubai on Tuesday.

“It is for the first time I’m exporting banana leaves in such a huge quantity,” said Rafeeq. “The consignment will reach Dubai next week and, from there, it will go to Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia by road. All perishable goods, including banana leaves, are kept in a freezer at 7 degrees Celsius to retain their freshness.Kerala ships less than two tonnes of banana leaves daily to the Gulf and European countries, mostly for hoteliers.

Abraham Thomas, a vegetable exporter from Kerala, said: “We lost the last two years due to Covid. With things getting back to normal, we expect a good business this time,” he said. “I hope to ship 8-10 tonnes of plantain leaves by next week,” said Thomas, whose cargo of banana leaves weighing more than 2 tonnes will be sent to Dubai from Kochi airport on Thursday.

“We are looking at ways to make up for the loss (suffered due to Covid) by exporting everything that a Malayali expatriate would need to celebrate Onam,” he added.Exporters from Kerala also said the fees for goods transported via air are much higher than via sea routes.

“The price of shipping consignments through the air is expected to surge in the coming days. Export of 1kg of banana via sea costs `15 whereas via air, it is between `50 and `80,” said S Ajith, proprietor of AJ Exports and Imports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam Gulf countries Plantain leaves
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp