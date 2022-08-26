CBI probe sought into death of scribe KM Basheer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Abdurahiman, brother of journalist KM Basheer who was killed in a road accident involving IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the case. The petitioner stated that the police could not trace his mobile phone yet.

The petition filed through advocate P T Sheejish stated that the prosecution has made all the attempts to concoct the actual case to help first accused Sriram Venkitaraman and the present investigation and records are insufficient to prove the actual facts in the case.

