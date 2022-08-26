Home States Kerala

Fix leak at Sabarimala sreekovil by Sept 7: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to complete the entire work of fixing the leak on the roof of the sreekovil in Sabarimala temple by September 7.

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar issued the order on a suo motu proceeding initiated based on the Sabarimala special commissioner’s report. The report stated that rainwater is dipping through some of the nails which have been used to fix the copper plates covering the teak wood panels on the roof.

It can be rectified by fixing the copper plates with new screws and by filling the gap between the gold-plated copper foils and plates using the best available sealant. The TDB had earlier informed the court that the temple has been closed after the monthly pooja held on August 22. The tanthri also informed TDB that there was no leakage inside the sreekovil.

