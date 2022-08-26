Vizhinjam project stir completes 10 days as protesters stand their ground

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The coastal residents’ protest against the Vizhinjam International Seaport project at the project site entered the tenth day on Thursday. Led by the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, the protest has seen women and children joining the fishermen, demanding the government halt the project and address their livelihood concerns.

The protest has started getting support from other communities and groups across the state. But there are also voices who support the port project. They consider the protest ill-timed and unnecessary. The protest has caught the attention of the government, which has offered to rehabilitate people living in camps after talks under a group of ministers. A 10-acre land near the affected area of Valiyathura has also been made available after hectic parleys. But the church has decided to continue their protest as the government failed to meet their major demands.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made his stand clear on not stopping the `7,525-crore project that has already missed its deadline twice. His allegations against the protesters did not help either in finding a solution. Though the talks between the Church and the chief minister on Thursday failed, the protestors still pin their hopes on the CM to find a permanent solution to their life and livelihood issues.

Meanwhile senior Congress leader K Babu, who was ports minister during the Oommen Chandy government that signed the contract with Adani Group for the project, said the Left government failed to implement the Rs 471-crore rehabilitation package for fishermen.

Rejecting criticism that the deal for the port project was signed without adequate studies being undertaken, K Babu said the UDF government had conducted a proper Social Impact Assessment and Environmental Impact Assessment before signing the deal.

The UPA government that was in power at the Centre, issued the environmental clearance for the port project after proper studies. He said the Chandy government, towards the end of its tenure, had announced the rehabilitation package. However, the Left government that came to power in 2016 failed to implement the same. The protests by fishermen are primarily for proper rehabilitation and compensation. But the Pinarayi government has been trying to alienate the fisherfolk through its hostile approach, he said.

There is widespread criticism against the UDF for supporting the fishermen protests against the Vizhinjam project. The Church leadership and the fishermen bodies have, however, criticised the previous UDF for its failure to ensure proper rehabilitation of the affected before starting port construction.Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan recently said the Chandy government knew that there will be some impact due to the project.

“That’s why it announced the rehabilitation package. The UDF government was under pressure to implement the project without delay. Otherwise the state would have lost the same. Hence it went ahead with the same soon after getting necessary clearance,” said a senior Congress leader.

port of call

Diwan CP Ramaswamy Iyer (1936-1947) recognised the potential of the deep seaport

1991 - M V Raghavan, as cooperation minister, revived the idea

2004 - A K Antony, as chief minister, and Raghavan, as ports minister, floated the first global tender

August 9, 2007 - Global tenders for the project floated a second time

August 4, 2008 - Defence ministry gave clearance

May 15, 2008 - Lanco Infratech-led consortium won the rights to build the port but withdrew following adverse court verdicts

September 19, 2008 - Shipping ministry gave clearance

January 29, 2010 - Ministry of environment and forests (MoEF) demands new environment impact study under new policy

June 11, 2011 - Then Union environment and forests minister Jairam Ramesh visited the site as part of Environment and Social Impact Assessment, leading to approval of terms of reference

July 15, 2011 - Tender process for the port ends, extended by another month due to poor response

November 15, 2012 - Defence ministry gave final clearance

2013 - Draft environment impact assessment report published

June 29, 2013 - Public hearing at site

August 24, 2013 - Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority gave environmental clearance

September 19-20, November 20-23, 2013 - Meeting of expert appraisal committee for environmental clearance

Jan 3, 2014 - MoEF gave environment clearance

Feb 4, 2014 - Oommen Chandy government floated tender

June 10, 2015 - Cabinet decided to award the project to Adani Ports and SEZ

August 17, 2015 - Kerala government and Adani Ports decided to sign the construction agreement

December 3, 2019 - Adani Ports missed the first deadline to complete the work

Sept 23, 2021 - Government sets new deadline (Dec 2023)

