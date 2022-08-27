Home States Kerala

Close down all illegal religious places, prayer halls: Kerala HC

The High Court on Friday directed the state government to close down religious places and prayer halls that are functioning illegally and without permission from the competent authority.

Published: 27th August 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed the state government to close down religious places and prayer halls that are functioning illegally and without permission from the competent authority. While rejecting the plea of Noorul Islam Samskarika Sangam, Nilambur, Malappuram seeking permission to change its commercial building to a Muslim place of worship, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan observed that “God is there everywhere. If the Muslim community wants to conduct its ‘prayers’ in the mosque itself, its members can go to the nearest mosque instead of constructing a new prayer hall near to their residence.”

The court noted that there are about 36 mosques within five kilometres radius of this building.
Even then the petitioner wants another place of worship for the reason that ‘five times prayer’ is necessary for a Muslim and therefore, a prayer hall is necessary within the vicinity of every Muslim. “If this is allowed, then places of worship and prayer halls would be necessary in every nook and corner of the state,” said the court.

The court further directed the chief secretary and the state police chief to issue necessary orders directing all officers concerned to see that there is no illegal functioning of any religious places and prayer halls without obtaining permission. If any such religious place or prayer hall is functioning, to take necessary steps should be taken to close down the same forthwith, the court said. The district collector reported that the building was originally constructed for commercial purposes. But inspection of the inner area found it was arranged more for religious purposes.

There are about 3,990 Muslim families, 1,164 Christian families and 3,498 Hindu families residing within the vicinity of the petitioner’s commercial building.  The collector also considered the fact that the number of Hindu and Christian families residing in this area is more than the Muslim families residing and therefore if a Muslim prayer hall is approved after changing the occupancy from commercial to religious purposes, there will be communal violence.

HC OBSERVATION
The court observed it is not stated in the Holy Quran that mosque is to be situated adjacent to the house of every Muslim. Distance is not the criteria, but reaching the mosque is important.
The court also quoted a portion of a Malayalam song written by the late Vayala Ramavarma that “Man created religions, Religions created God..” “If the poet is alive today, I am sure that the poet will rewrite the second line of the above song as... “religion is the creator of religious places”, instead of God,” said Justice P V Kunhikrishnan.

Places of worship 3.5 times that of hospitals
The order stated that the number of places of worship in Kerala is almost 3.5 times higher than the number of hospitals in the state. Therefore, if further religious places and religious prayer halls are allowed without any guidelines, there will be no place for the citizens to reside.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal religious places Kerala High Court
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp