Vizhinjam protest: Kerala HC directs police to maintain law and order

Published: 27th August 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed the Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram, to take appropriate steps to maintain law and order situation in Vizhinjam, where coastal residents have been protesting against the International Seaport Project.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd managing director Rajesh Kumar Jha and others seeking protection by the Central Reserve Police Force to complete the Vizinjam International Seaport Project, in which the Centre is also making contribution through Viability Gap Fund.
Counsel for petitioner Roshan D Alexander said though the company lodged timely complaints regarding the obstruction caused by the protestors before the state government, they are left without any remedy due to the inaction and lethargy of the police and the state machinery.

When the petition came up for hearing, the state government opposed the plea for the CISF protection. It stated that the state government is taking earnest efforts to settle the issue amicably. The Central government informed that the central force can render aid only at the request of the state executive.The court adjourned the hearing of the petition to August 29.

