Amit Shah to attend Southern Zonal Council meet in Capital on Sept 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 30th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in the state capital on September 3 from 10am to 2pm. Shah, along with the chief ministers of other south Indian states, is also expected to attend the Nehru Trophy boat race to be held at Alappuzha on September 4.

The government clarified that the Union minister and the chief ministers are coming to the state to attend the meeting after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan faced criticism from the Opposition for inviting Amit Shah to the race.

As it is Kerala’s chance to host the event this time, which is done on a rotation basis, the state’s chief minister will be the vice-chairman of the meeting.Chief ministers and ministers of other southern states in addition to administrators of Union Territories including Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep will attend the event to be held at Ravis Convention Centre in Kovalam.

The meeting is expected to discuss various issues involving the Centre and states and also between states under the zone. The zonal councils are aimed to function as a platform to address and resolve issues and disputes. It also discusses a wide range of issues including boundary disputes, security, infrastructure, transport, industries, water, forests and environment, housing, education, food security, and tourism.

As part of the meeting, the state government will host cultural programmes on September 2. In view of the council meeting, the road from Manackadu to Kovalam will also be decked up with lights.

