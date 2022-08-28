Create ESZ inside national parks and sanctuaries: Jose K Mani

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress(M) chairman Jose K Mani MP has suggested that the proposed one km eco-sensitive zone surrounding all wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in Kerala can be demarcated within the reserve forest so that people living around national parks wouldn’t have to be relocated. Jose K Mani, accompanied by Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan, met the chairman of central empowered committee in New Delhi on Saturday and handed over a detailed report suggesting how the proposed buffer zones could be demarcated around various national parks in the state.

After the Supreme Court ordered on June 3 to create one km buffer zone around national parks, there were strong protests from the localities affected by the order. “We decided to provide a constructive solution to resolve the crisis and the empowered committee chairman gave us a patient hearing,” said Jose K Mani.

The report prepared by KC(M) pointed out that combined area of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in the state is only 3,300 sq km whereas the area of reserve forest is 9438 sq km. The report said the area available in the existing sanctuaries and national parks are more than sufficient for the growth of wild animals.

The memorandum of KC(M) suggested that the CEC may buy more time from the Supreme Court as the deadline given for demarcating buffer zone ends by September 3 so that a new plan without disturbing human habitats around national park can be worked out.

PHYSICALLY RECORD NUMBER OF HOUSES, SHOPS

The memorandum also asked CEC to physically record the number of houses, shops and institutions that come within one km radius of the existing national parks and sanctuaries to realize the true extent of damage if that area is demarcated as buffer zone.

