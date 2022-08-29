Five members of a family, including 4-year-old boy, die in landslide in Thodupuzha

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Five members of a family were killed in a landslide that occurred at Kudayathoor near Thodupuzha in the Idukki district following the heavy rain that lashed early morning on Monday.

The house of Soman of Maliyekkal Colony, Sangaman Junction, Kudayathoor vanished without a trace, as huge rocks and earth fell on it following the landslide.

The bodies of Soman, wife Shiji, mother Thankamma, daughter Shima and grandson four-year-old Devanand were recovered following hours of search operations.

The mortal remains of the deceased were recovered from the debris and have been shifted to the District Hospital at Thodupuzha.

WATCH |





According to the officials, the disaster occurred around 3 am. Heavy rain lashed the area from 11.30 pm on Sunday to 3 am on Monday. 131 mm rainfall was recorded in the area, said, officials.

ALSO READ | Landslide threat looms over high ranges; 5,000 incidents from 2015 to 2018

The Idukki District Collector Sheeba George said four families have been shifted to a relief camp nearby. State Revenue Minister K Rajan visited the spot and reviewed the situation.

Besides Idukki, heavy rains were reported in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, where many low-lying areas were inundated.

Yellow alert was issued in the Kottayam district till September 1 as the district is likely to receive heavy rainfall.

