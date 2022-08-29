Internet addiction drove 25 children to suicide since 2019: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Here’s a shocker. As many as 25 children ended their lives in the state due to addiction to the internet and online gaming in the past two-and-half years. The deaths, reported between 2019 and July 4, 2022, were recorded as suicides with digital addiction as the suspected reason, said the startling revelation, made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the assembly.

As the Covid pandemic necessitated the need for online classes, more children started using smartphones and laptops. Experts said excessive exposure to the internet makes them vulnerable to problems like depression, anxiety, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders (ADHD) and dyslexia. “If left unnoticed, the addiction may push children into severe depression and drive them to end their own lives.

In some cases, children died by suicide after falling prey to financial fraud while playing online games,” said an expert. Dr Varghese P Punnoose, head of the psychiatry department in Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital said ‘online addiction’ was the proximate cause for a majority of suicides among children.

“Lack of intervention by parents, nature of the content being viewed and age are major factors behind this addiction. Identifying risky behaviour at the earliest is the main solution,” he said. That ‘online addiction’ was found to be the reason behind a few crimes reported in the state recently has, meanwhile, triggered a debate on whether the state has an effective mechanism to tackle it.

Officers investigating the recent murder in Thrissur, where a woman poisoned and killed her mother for property, suspect that either the woman or her son was addicted to online games and fell into a debt trap. The woman wanted to get the property to pay the debts, they suspect.

Experts have called for a comprehensive plan to help those with online addiction. Kochi-based psychiatrist Dr C J John suggested a school-level intervention, saying it would identify children engaged in irresponsible digital use better. “It’s painful to admit that we lack an effective plan,” he said.

Dr Varghese too favoured school-level intervention. He also said: “Children aged below six should not be exposed to digital devices, while those between ages eight and 12 should use the devices under parents’ supervision while ensuring their normal activities are not affected. We need to educate parents about this,” he said.

Deaths this year

Jeevamohan J S, 16, of Vettiyara in T’Puram was found hanging in her bedroom on June 5. The police found a three-page suicide note in which Jeevamohan said she could not overcome her addiction. In the note, she urged her mother to ensure her younger sister does not suffer a similar fate.

Adnan, 17, from Thalassery, consumed poison on January 5. Addiction to online games is suspected to be the reason behind his drastic step.

Ananthu Joshi, 12, was found hanging in his home in Idukki on March 15 when his parents were not at home. A preliminary investigation by police found he was addicted to the internet which he accessed using his parents’ devices.

Digital Detox

detox means taking a break from the use of digital devices or social media platforms for a certain period of time.

Rehab centres a non-starter

Police had formulated a master plan for the functioning of the proposed digital de-addiction (D-DAD) centres to help children addicted to the internet and online games. However, the project remains a non-starter. The police had planned to open one D-DAD centre each in their Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur and Kannur ranges by April. When contacted, the officials said the centres will be set up soon.

“No exclusive D-DAD centre was opened after the pandemic. However, the government has now taken steps to open them in six districts in the 2022-23 financial year,” said an officer.

